Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $114.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.92.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Fiserv by 62.8% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 531,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $13,206,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

