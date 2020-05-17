Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -2,142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $499.86 million, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

