Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -385.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of LAND opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $297.99 million, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.