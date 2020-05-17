GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.73. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

