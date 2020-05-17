GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,847 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. 2,549,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,472. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

