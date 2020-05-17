Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 107.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GPP. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

GPP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 56,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,979. The stock has a market cap of $116.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $15.41.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 273,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 66,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

