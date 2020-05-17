Guardian Investment Management Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 4.7% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 34.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 605,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $188,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,741 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,775,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $233,925,000 after purchasing an additional 200,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. 31,571,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.