Guardian Investment Management Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Guardian Investment Management decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 4.7% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 34.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 605,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $188,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,741 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,775,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $233,925,000 after purchasing an additional 200,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. 31,571,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit