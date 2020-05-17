Guardian Investment Management Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Guardian Investment Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,821 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 1.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. 51,587,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,474,352. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

