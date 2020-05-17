Guardian Investment Management Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 38,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 935,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,698 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 62,449,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,899,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

