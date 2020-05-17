Guardian Investment Management Has $928,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Investment Management cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after buying an additional 2,864,953 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,388,000 after buying an additional 872,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,452,000 after purchasing an additional 742,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,078.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 654,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 598,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

