Guardian Investment Management Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after buying an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after buying an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra reduced their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,572,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,205. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.73. The company has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

