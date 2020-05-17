Guardian Investment Management Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,625,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,588,775. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

