Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.59 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will announce $18.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.18 billion and the highest is $18.85 billion. Humana reported sales of $16.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $74.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.33 billion to $75.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.68 billion to $82.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.74.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Humana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after buying an additional 1,033,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Humana by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,998,000 after buying an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Humana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,965,000 after buying an additional 169,791 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Humana by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,698,000 after buying an additional 546,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,780,000 after buying an additional 83,908 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUM traded up $12.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $398.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,680. Humana has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $398.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

