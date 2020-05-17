Hush Price Reaches $0.0532 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $480,560.37 and approximately $11,187.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00478509 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00093966 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00057765 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000969 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,037,355 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

