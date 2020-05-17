IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded IBERIABANK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IBERIABANK from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Shares of IBKC stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 333,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $79.68.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.39). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 147.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.