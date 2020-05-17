Insight Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 7,890 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.1% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,725,000 after buying an additional 6,654,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,848,000 after buying an additional 3,201,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,094,000 after buying an additional 2,961,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,998,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,456,000 after buying an additional 2,874,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,337,000 after buying an additional 2,279,991 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.67. 28,889,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,086,238. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

