Insight Wealth Partners LLC Sells 13,300 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 10,342,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,980,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

