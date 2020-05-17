Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INVH. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,690. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

