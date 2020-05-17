Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 1,644,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,653. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.13% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Analyst Recommendations for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

