iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,138,000 after buying an additional 1,716,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.16. 7,136,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.17 and a 200-day moving average of $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

