iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.70. 2,285,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

