iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85.

