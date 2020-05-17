iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.61. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

