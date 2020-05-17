iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,628. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.01 and its 200 day moving average is $170.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

