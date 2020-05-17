iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,838 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,229,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,461,219. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

