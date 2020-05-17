J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,857 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,268,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,401,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

