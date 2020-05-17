J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 32.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,767. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.34 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

