J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 81.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.25. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

