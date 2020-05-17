J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. 13,625,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,588,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

