J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 23,319 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 72.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,319 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,756,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,372. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.