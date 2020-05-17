J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 36,894 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,894 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,107,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853,039. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

