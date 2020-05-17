Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.46. 8,629,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,970. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after acquiring an additional 458,430 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 188,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 115,257 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 181,397 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

