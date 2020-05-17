JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $185.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $12.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.78. 2,854,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.85. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $204.72.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,184,000 after buying an additional 1,492,253 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,634,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,630,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,772,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,974,000 after buying an additional 290,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,721,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,608,000 after buying an additional 40,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,037,000 after buying an additional 291,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

