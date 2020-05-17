Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Manulife Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

