Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires 4,549 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 428.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

