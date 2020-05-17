Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $3,620,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $14,719,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,761 shares of company stock valued at $117,870,329 in the last ninety days.

Shares of ZM traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.83. 8,488,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,584,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $181.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2,185.65.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

