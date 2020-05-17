Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 183.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 39.4% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 800.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 200,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,591,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.