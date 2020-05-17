Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases 1,621 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,937,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

