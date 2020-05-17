Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 260 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 41.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,608,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. 5,507,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,290. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

