Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.35.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,755,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,805,209. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.