Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Novartis by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.02. 1,494,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,925. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

