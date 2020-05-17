Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Suncoast Equity Management’s 5th Largest Position

Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 6.0% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $942,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $88,062,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Mastercard by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

