Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.94. 3,810,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

