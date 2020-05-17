Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $278.94. 3,810,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.30 and a 200-day moving average of $287.15. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

