Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) in a report published on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised INmune Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Shares of INMB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,320. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.