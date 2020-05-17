Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $585,002,000 after acquiring an additional 266,651 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $173.81. 6,878,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.95. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

