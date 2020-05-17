Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $173.81. 6,878,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,105. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.95.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

