Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.93.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,591,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Analyst Recommendations for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit