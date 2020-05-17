Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.93.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,591,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

