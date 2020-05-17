Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $198.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.16. 46,610,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,221,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,369.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 314,070 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 28,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

