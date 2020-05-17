Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.14. 1,092,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.01 and its 200 day moving average is $170.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

